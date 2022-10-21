On Joelinton's fitness: "We hoped his injury wouldn’t be too serious but at this time it is unclear."

An update on Allan Saint-Maximin, who suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue: "He is making good progress with the physios to get injury right."

H﻿owe says Newcastle will visit Saudi Arabia during the World Cup to train and play a match, stating: “When you look back to last year and our decision to go there - the benefit it had for the team and our results on our return were really good."

Howe on Steven Gerrard's sacking: "Very disappointed for Stevie. I think he is a very good manager and I think it shows the short-term nature of everyone’s thinking and reactions. We are in a very difficult job and a very volatile job at times, with a lot of short-term opinions and reactions. I have no doubt in his quality and I am sure he will be back very soon."

On Miguel Almiron's form: "He has to just keep enjoying his football which clearly he does and he is. He must not over analyse himself and just be free. I think Miggy is best when he is playing to his strengths which is all action and energy."

He added: "He has ended up scoring some spectacular goals and I certainly don’t expect him to do that every week. I was just as happy with his tap-in against Fulham as they are much more easier to replicate. I think he has good balance to his game."

O﻿n the improvement at Newcastle he added: “There are loads of little things you have to do well to keep ahead of the margins and at the minute we are doing that. We can’t get complacent with it.”