N﻿apoli warmed up for Rangers' Champions League visit with a 1-0 Serie A away win over Roma.

Luciano Spalletti's side won in the Italian capital to re-establish a three-point lead at the top of the league after Victor Osimhen's 80th-minute strike.

R﻿angers lost 3-0 at home to Napoli in their previous Champions League encounter in Glasgow.

N﻿apoli, who have won 11 games in a row in all competitions, have a 100% record in Group A and lead Liverpool by three points while Rangers are still looking for their first points.