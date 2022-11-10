N﻿athan Jones will inherit a Southampton squad capable of "great things" according to interim boss Ruben Selles.

J﻿ones watched from the stands as Saints beat Sheffield Wednesday 6-5 on penalties on Wednesday before being confirmed as manager on Thursday.

Selles said: "This team is a good team. It's not a team of young players or a team who has no quality or whatever.

"This team is a great team of people. This team is a team that can do great things but everything needs time in this life and when you're building a new team, it's never easy in the beginning.

"Some of those boys need patience. That's what we need to learn, to be a little bit more patient in the situations when we want to build something good.

"I know sometimes this growing process is not hand-in-hand with competing, with the score, with the need to win every game."

S﻿elles said it was "mission accomplished" as Southampton saw off their League One opponents.

H﻿e said: "One of the big things tonight that you saw, it was a team spirit, a team together, everybody celebrating because it's a small but big victory.

"If you lose today then it's a big loss, if you win that's what needs to be done. We didn't expect to win it that late. Second half, we had chances to finish it before.

"It's mission accomplished for everybody - not only about going through to the next round but also about feelings, togetherness, performance and we got everything we wanted from the game."