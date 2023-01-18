What do Leicester need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Leicester need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Dean: What’s needed seems to be a striker - unfortunately Vardy is past his best, Barnes is not sharp enough in front of goal, Daka is not looking like he’ll become a 20-a-season striker and Iheanacho is under-played. And/or playmaking midfielders who create more chances for the strikers, then we’ll score a third of the chances again.

Jay: Big overhaul needed all over the pitch. Too many players not playing for the badge or clearly wanting to leave. Management all over the place with no real game plan or sense of identity anymore. The sheer amount of injuries means serious questions need to be raised about our training and health and fitness staff.

James: In an ideal world I'd like 11 new players. But realistically, we need at least a left-back, centre-back and right-winger. I'm not sure we have the resources to fill what we need, but if we want to have a chance at staying in the league we need those reinforcements as soon as possible.

Alan: Get a quality goalkeeper who can command his area.

Sam: We need a centre-back, left-back, right-winger and striker. We’ve suffered again with injuries but the need for a centre-back and right-winger continues and also a long-term replacement for Vardy. I’d like to see us put a £30-40m bid in for Bowen to solve our right-wing problem. The summer will be difficult again. Just keep hold of Maddison PLEASE!