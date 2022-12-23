Saints 'ready to go' after extended break

Stephen Robinson reckons St Mirren aren’t disadvantaged by their later than expected return to action as they look to add to Aberdeen’s woes on Saturday.

The Buddies have gone six weeks without a game after their first match back after the World Cup, against Motherwell last weekend, was postponed due to burst pipes at Fir Park.

Boss Robinson, whose team face an Aberdeen side reeling from back-to-back defeats to the Old Firm, said: "The boys were very disappointed not to play but these things happen at this time of year.

“We had an 11 v 11 on Saturday morning among ourselves and we had another bounce game on Monday.

"We feel we have caught up with time and minutes and, when we analyse our data, it was like we had played a game. So we are ready to go.

"We have players who are training really well, they are right at the top of their game, and we aim to take the game to Aberdeen."

Robinson spent the winter shutdown fine-tuning his squad, who are unbeaten in Paisley since the opening day.

"We don't intend doing anything different, we just need to do what we do even better and try and gain those percentages," he said.

"We have not changed a lot. We have demanded more intensity and even better concentration levels so that we can keep pushing on.

"I feel we have quite a consistent 11 and four or five boys in the background who deserve to be playing. We have a group of boys who want to get better all the time."