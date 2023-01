Even when Rangers struggled early on in the first Old Firm of 2023, Fashion Sakala was combative. Then, he became heavily influential as he ran at Josip Juranovic repeatedly.

The attacker gave the Croatian full-back an absolutely torrid time - something not many were able to see at the recent World Cup.

Comfortably Sakala's best performance in a Rangers shirt so far, even if it wasn't enough to secure the victory his team so desperately needed.