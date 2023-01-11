'Stretched' Leicester 'really need bodies'

Former England midfielder Steve Stone believes Leicester "have too much quality" to be worried about relegation this season, but accepts their recent form is concerning.

Brendan Rodgers' side have only won against MK Dons and Gillingham since the return from the World Cup and were well beaten by Newcastle in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Foxes are hampered by a lengthy injury list and, sitting just two points over the drop zone, Stone says they need players to return as soon as possible.

"They're stretched at the moment, they really need bodies back," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They put the effort in, no doubt about it, but Newcastle have enough physical presence at the minute to knock most teams out of their stride.

"Rodgers really must hope they bring one or two players in and get players back. They don't need to worry about relegation because there is enough quality in that side to stay up.

"But it's always a slight worry when you're down there and not winning games."

