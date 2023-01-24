S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

After the high of winning five on the bounce post-World Cup, I guess there was always going to be a bump back to earth.

Monday's defeat against Tottenham is the fifth time that we've lost to one of the top-five teams by just a single goal. In some ways, it's incredibly impressive that we've competed with the very best, but also quite frustrating how we haven't managed to get a single point out of those games.

For me, all focus needs to go on the FA Cup. With so many Premier League teams knocked out, and one of Arsenal or Manchester City set to go, it's a huge opportunity for a team like Fulham to go deep into the competition.

We haven't got safety secured but, given that we have 31 points, I think we can afford to throw some attention towards a cup run. Sunderland looked really good on Sunday against Middlesbrough, and I think we should play most of our first team in order to get the job done.

It's been 13 years since we even reached a quarter-final, and over 20 years since a semi. Given the quality in this team, I think we more than have a chance to get to those latter stages.