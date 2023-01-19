Ex-Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson says his former club "have unearthed a gem" in Wilfried Gnonto after the 19-year-old added to his blossoming reputation with a double against Cardiff.

Arriving in the summer from FC Zurich for £4m, the Italy winger has become a cornerstone of Leeds' attack and Robinson is delighted to see him thriving.

"There will be a lot more clubs looking at him now," said Robinson. "I don't think they expected an immediate impact in the first team when he came.

"He has pace, directness and is very intelligent for a young player. He can change the game in an instant because he always looks dangerous and a real goal threat.

"He's a young player, playing with confidence and he is fearless. I think he will be key to Leeds' results."

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin agreed, suggesting the second half of the season will be the "easiest time he will have in the Premier League".

"Defenders do not know him yet," said Nevin. "They will work out his strengths and he'll have to adapt but he can go either way with pace, vision and threat.

"They'll try to control him but it will not be easy."

