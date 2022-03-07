Transfer news: Gunners to discuss Lacazette's future

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club will meet with Alexandre Lacazette at the end of the season to discuss the 30-year-old's future. Lacazette's deal with the Gunners runs out in the summer. (Goal), external

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez's agent Alejandro Camano appears to have ended speculation that the Argentine could move to Arsenal, saying the 24-year-old striker will stay at Inter Milan. (Calciomercato - via Football London), external

