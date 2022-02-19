Man City v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
- Published
Manchester City make two changes from the team that demolished Sporting Lisbon 5-0 in the Champions League in midweek.
Kyle Walker, who was suspended for the tie in Portugal, returns at right-back with John Stones dropping to the bench.
There is a reshuffle further up the pitch too. Ilkay Gundogan comes into midfield, with the in-form Riyad Mahrez - who has scored in each of his past nine appearances for City - making way.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling
Harry Kane leads Tottenham’s attack against the team that tried to buy him last summer, hoping to end a run of three league games without a goal.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte makes four changes from the side that lost to Wolves last weekend, with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski handed his first start for the club after joining on loan from Juventus on deadline day.
Eric Dier and Emerson Royal are back in defence and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns in midfield. Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura drop to the bench.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane