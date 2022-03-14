Crystal Palace v Manchester City: Confirmed team news

It’s six changes for Manchester City after Pep Guardiola was able to rest several of his star players in his side’s Champions League 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon last time out.

Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo all return to the starting XI.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Sterling, Gündogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mbete.