Crystal Palace v Manchester City: Confirmed team news
- Published
Crystal Palace are unchanged from the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 last time out.
If it ain’t broke…
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Olise, Schlupp, Kouyate, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta.
Subs: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Édouard, Riedewald.
It’s six changes for Manchester City after Pep Guardiola was able to rest several of his star players in his side’s Champions League 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon last time out.
Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo all return to the starting XI.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez.
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Sterling, Gündogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mbete.