Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa - Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said his side were "nowhere near it" in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Kieran Trippier put the Magpies ahead with a free-kick before Villa's Ollie Watkins had a goal chalked off for offside following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

"From start to finish we weren't good enough and deserved nothing from the game," added Gerrard.

"We were honest with the players half-time and we got a bit of a reaction but I've got no complaints with the result.

"I believe you make your own luck away from home and we were nowhere near it today.

"I expect more from this team collectively and individually. We feel frustrated and disappointed.

"I don't think there was much in it but Newcastle didn't have to play incredibly well to win it. We need to move on and move on quickly."