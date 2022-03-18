Klopp on Alexander-Arnold, Wembley and 'first time' in Nottingham
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for “weeks” after picking up a hamstring injury. Klopp also said Mohamed Salah had “felt his foot again” after the Arsenal game so will be reviewed.
Klopp said Alexander-Arnold will be difficult to replace but not impossible: “I don’t know anyone in the world who plays like him so it’s difficult to find a one-to-one replacement. But we have done it before and it is possible. We’ve got Milly [James Milner], Joe [Gomez] or perhaps a young solution.”
He praised the impact of Andy Robertson against Arsenal after he set up Roberto Firmino for the decisive second goal: “He is really desperate to deliver and work for the team. That goal was one of my favourites in a long, long time. His cross was outstanding.”
He said the players are extremely hungry to return to Wembley after winning the Carabao Cup last month. “It was no different to a Champions League final. We always want to go there and we have a fantastic opportunity to go again.”
On the challenge of Nottingham Forest: “It’s my first time there. I know Nottingham from when I was a kid with Robin Hood but I guess there will be no time for sightseeing. It’s an incredibly important game, they’ve beaten Premier League teams already and we’re looking forward to it.”