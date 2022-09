Hibernian manager Lee Johnson makes two changes from the side that lost to St Mirren last weekend - although he will be watching from his sickbed as he recovers from emergency gallbladder surgery.

Midfielder Nohan Kenneh and forward Ewan Henderson replace Jake Doyle-Hayes, who drops to the bench, and Christian Doidge - who joined the visitors on loan during the week.

Doidge cannot play his parent side, so the striker must wait to make his debut.