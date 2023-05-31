Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says it is "very feasible" that Harry Kane leaves Spurs in this summer with the striker only having a year left on his contract.

Despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, the 29-year-old still managed to score 30 league goals this season.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Kelly said: "I think it is very feasible that he could go. He has one year left on his contract, so if they want to get a fee for him, it has to be now.

"It is just who are his options and what is in his mindset for what records he wants to break and who does he want to play for. Undoubtedly he wants the Premier League record so that means staying in the Premier League.

"Realistically there are two clubs - Chelsea which is not going to happen but could afford to buy him and they would absolutely snap their hand off to get him, he is an ideal centre-forward for them but that is never going to happen.

"Then it is Manchester United, does he do a Teddy Sheringham and try and win a few trophies and come back? But the only team guaranteed of winning a trophy over the next few seasons is Manchester City, so if you go to United you are not guaranteed something.

"That is what the pull is - to win a trophy and if not he may just stay at Tottenham. If you Daniel Levy you give him what he wants and let him have a say on the manager coming in and you try and keep him.

The Telegraph's football writer Luke Edwards added: "If you are a businessman and Levy always claims to be, all about the cold hard business, then you don’t let a player like Harry Kane go and run down his contract to leave on a free transfer, just to get one more season out of him.

"Tottenham can get £100m plus for him or lose him for nothing. You can then give that money to the new manager to have a fighting chance to upgrade the whole squad."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds