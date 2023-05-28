Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

After going 13 games without a win prior to Roy Hodgson's appointment, a return of 18 points from the following 10 represents an impressive turnaround.

It could have been 20, Crystal Palace were the better side against Nottingham Forest but unable to find a second goal.

With precious little to play for the season ends with a draw but there are some big questions for the Eagles to answer in the coming weeks.

Chief among them is who do they want as manager? Hodgson was non-committal when asked about his future and there was thanks aplenty from the players, fans and chairman Steve Parish after the game.

Whether it is thank you and goodbye remains to be seen but it would be no surprise to see Hodgson in the Palace dugout come August.

Then there is Wilfried Zaha. The Palace star is out of contract at the end of June but could he remain at Selhurst Park? That decision is out of Palace's hands.

There is a big difference between beginning next season with both Hodgson and Zaha, just one of them or neither. It could be an interesting summer.