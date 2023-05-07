Rangers target to decide future in summer - gossip
- Published
Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, a reported Rangers target, says he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Herald - subscription required), external
Ianis Hagi plays down talk of a move from Rangers, with the Romanian playmaker yet to make an impact since his recent return from long-term injury. (Scotsman - subscription required), external
Jack Butland has to possess reputation, character and stature to replace Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, says former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller. (Record), external
Leicester City will target Swansea boss Russell Martin, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, if the Foxes are relegated. (Sun), external