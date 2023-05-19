Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge has singed a contract extension that will see him stay at Pittodrie until 2026.

The 17-year-old, who has been with Aberdeen since age eight, made his first-team debut in the win over Motherwell in February after netting 38 goals for the Under-18s in his first year as a full-time pro.

Bavidge described his new deal as a "dream come true" while Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn said: “We’re delighted with Alfie’s recent progress and his decision to extend his contract with the club which now gives him the platform over the next three years to develop further.

"It also further demonstrates our continued commitment to emerging local talent as we build the representation of academy-developed players in the Aberdeen first team.”