On this week's Euro Leagues edition of the Football Daily podcast, Manchester City's dismantling of Real Madrid in the Champions League prompted the question if this Treble-chasing side is the greatest team that Pep Guardiola has ever taken charge of.

Italian football writer Mina Rzouki asked: "Is it better than the Barcelona team that overcame Manchester United in the final? It's different - it's certainly the most impressive Manchester City we've seen, they improve every year.

"They have a new dimension, the fact Guardiola is willing to be a little more pragmatic to suit the characteristics of his players, to suit the entrance of Erling Haaland into his squad, the ability to bring out the best in him and not put the style above all else, the ability to play in different ways.

"It's a team that's technically perfect, that's strategically always well assembled and well arranged, and most importantly they have the mentality of champions."

Analysing the 4-0 semi-final win over Real Madrid, Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague added: "I was in awe of what was happening there.

"It wasn't just because it was Real Madrid and not just because it could have been 6-0 or 7-0, it's just the fact that everybody was thinking as one and everybody had the energy to do what had to be done to recover the ball, to make moves off the ball and everybody was thinking in the same way. It was just a fantastic collective display."

