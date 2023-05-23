Courts not in mix for Dundee job

Richard Winton, BBC Sport Scotland

Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts is not a contender to take over at newly-promoted Dundee.

Courts, who left United last summer for a stint in Hungary with Honved, has been linked, external with the vacancy created at Dens by the departure of Gary Bowyer.

However, while the 41-year-old is keen to return to management, he has neither applied for the position, nor spoken to Dundee.

The bookmakers' current favourite is Ian Murray of Raith Rovers after Callum Davidson turned down the job last week.