Hibernian have signed youngsters Josh O’Connor and Murray Aiken on new two-year deals.

It has also been confirmed that both players will spend the 2023-24 season on loan at Airdrieonians, who are hoping to secure promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

"I’m delighted that we’ve been able to agree new deals with Josh and Murray," academy director Steve Kean said. "They both fully deserve this for their hard work and positive progression.

“Looking at their specific development plans, it’s clear to us that playing senior football regularly will push them on and bridge the gap to our first team. I look forward to seeing how they develop."