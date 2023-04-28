Phil McNulty, chief football writer at St Mary’s

Southampton are now in a parlous position after a damaging home defeat by Bournemouth saw their Premier League survival hopes fading away.

Saints could have no complaints here as a performance lacking in quality, threat and structure got exactly what it deserved in the shape of a 1-0 loss.

Manager Ruben Selles certainly made no excuses, Southampton looking a shadow of a team that almost pulled off one of the shocks of the season at Arsenal, only being denied victory by a late leveller.

Saints were uninspired, not helped by the departure of captain James Ward-Prowse because of illness at half-time.

There is still hope mathematically, but Southampton looked demoralised at the final whistle, when they felt the wrath of their frustrated fans – jeers even heard before half-time as they passed the ball around aimlessly at the back.

Saints still have hope, but not for much longer if this is the sort of display they serve up.