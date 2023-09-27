'Can Dundee find a way to win away?'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee are turning Dens Park into something of a fortress – since making the step up from the Championship they have yet to lose at home.

But the flip side is they have yet to win away, with a draw and two defeats their record from their three Premiership games on the road.

The latter is something manager Tony Docherty knows will have to change, and soon, given that three of their next four matches are away, starting with a trip to Hibs this weekend.

Statistics can be skewed in any way – the Dark Blues have lost just one of their last four games, but they have also won just one of those encounters.

Nevertheless it has been a steady start for Dundee this season that will become a very good one if they can get some joy on the road.

Having already claimed the scalp of Hearts, Docherty will have seen enough from his side to feel they can make it a capital double by seeing off Hibs at Easter Road.