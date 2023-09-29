Premiership player to watch: Dylan Vente

Three games for Hibernian under Nick Montgomery have brought three positive results and three goals from Dylan Vente.

The Dutch forward, 24, is flourishing in Montgomery's resurgent side, with a Viaplay Cup semi-final place against Aberdeen booked in midweek with victory over in-form St Mirren.

Dundee are next in the crosshairs for Vente - who has five goals in 10 appearances since his summer move from Roda JC - in what will be his last chance to nail down a place in the opening Edinburgh derby of the season the following week away to Hearts.

