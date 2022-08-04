Celtic-linked Larsson 'to join Schalke'

Jordan Larrson, the 25-year-old son of Celtic legend Henrik and who has been linked with the Scottish champions, is poised to join Schalke 04 after leaving Spartak Moscow. (@FabrizioRomano), external

Former Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert, who has turned down approaches from several English clubs since leaving Ipswich Town in February 2021, would welcome an approach from Motherwell over their vacant managerial position. (The Herald), external

