Can Everton sweeten Chelsea offer?
- Published
Everton have turned down another Chelsea bid for Anthony Gordon but negotiations are not thought to be over, as Alistair Magowan alludes to below.
Skip twitter post
So Chelsea's formal offer for Everton's Anthony Gordon stands at £45m. #EFC insist he's not for sale, but likely to be further bid. Be interesting to see if Everton can be persuaded if someone goes other way. Brighton have already shown it's possible with Cucurella/Colwill. #cfc— Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) August 16, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post