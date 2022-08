Croatian outlet Germanijak say Celtic are interested in Hadjuk Split midfielder Jani Atanasov. (Daily Record), external

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou can match his 36 top-flight unbeaten run at Brisbane Roar between 2010 and 2011 against Hearts on Sunday, but says the situations are "totally different" since "winning is embedded" at the Scottish champions. (Scotsman), external

Read the rest of Saturday's Scottish gossip., external