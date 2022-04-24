Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray says Ewan Henderson will be a "top player" after the on-loan Celtic midfielder netted the only goal of Saturday's Scottish Premiership victory over St Mirren.

The 22-year-old joined the Easter Road club in January ahead of a permanent move in the summer.

Gray praised the composure shown by Henderson as he scored his first Hibs goal and said: "He's got that in his locker. He's been fantastic since he came in and his performance last week was really good as well.

"He's been working really hard in training and, if he can keep adding performances like that, and goals to his game I think he's going to be a top player."

Wide man Chris Cadden and striker James Scott both limped off in Paisley.

"James was just a bit of fatigue, so I'm sure he'll be absolutely fine," Gray said. "With Chris, it's very early to say; he came off holding his thigh, which is never nice, but hopefully it's not too bad and he should be okay."