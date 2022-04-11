'A fantastic turnaround' for Leeds under Marsch

Leeds United's "fantastic turnaround" is no surprise to former striker and pundit Glenn Murray, who says he "always felt it was there".

"When Marsch was appointed, I was like “'who?' But what an incredible job he's done," Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The character and what they’ve shown under him, with the work he’s put in on the training ground, is just a fantastic turnaround.

"But you always felt it was there with Leeds, they just needed to get players in the right places."

The Whites' victory over Watford widened the gap to the relegation zone, leaving them five points above 17th-placed Everton and nine clear of Burnley in 18th.

On Marsch's turnaround, Murray added: "They’ve also been without their two best players in Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips.

"If you add those two boys into it then it's a huge plus for them.

"You've got to shout out Llorente and Cooper, too, because they have formed a centre-back partnership that has given the team the foundation to really go forward.

"Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison have also been resurrected under Marsch.

"You can see that they are more confident going forward and more stringent at the back."

