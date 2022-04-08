Ben Mee and Erik Pieters are making progress and are training on grass again, and Dyche said they could potentially be fit for the West Ham game.

He isn't sure if Johann Berg Gudmundsson will feature again this season.

On beating Everton, Dyche said: "We found a way to win and that’s important at this stage."

He added: "The last one doesn’t give you the next one, so we have to go down to Norwich and perform well again."

Dyche said Norwich "are still fighting, still working and they still believe", adding: "They will be feeling they still have something to play for - as we all do. Our guard has to be up."

On the relegation fight, Dyche said: "We’ve got a good mentality towards the challenge in front of us, and we’ve shown that many times over the years."

He added: "The table doesn’t lie - but the table isn’t going to correct itself. You have to correct it."

On the competition between right-backs, Dyche said: "You want those problems. Usually if you’ve got that it means they are playing well."

Dyche said he started Maxwel Cornet over Dwight McNeil against Everton because "Maxwel breaks the back line slightly better than Dwight". He added: "Dwight is slightly wiser in the defensive side. That all goes into the thinking."

He backed McNeil to come through a tough period in front of goal and said "he could slide into any team in the Premier League".