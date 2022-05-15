Watford v Leicester City: Confirmed team news

Leicester make three changes to the side that started their 3-0 win over Norwich in midweek.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Amartey and Ademola Lookman drop to the bench as Danny Ward, Wesley Fofana and Nampalys Mendy all start.

Leicester XI: Ward, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Thomas, Lookman.