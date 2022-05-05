Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham: Team news

Ben Johnson has recovered from a thigh strain and is in contention to feature in West Ham's Europa League semi-final second leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Johnson missed the home Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday because of the injury but David Moyes says the Academy graduate is back in contention for the huge game in Germany.

Moyes also revealed centre-back Issa Diop has made an "incredible recovery" from the ankle injury he sustained last month.

Craig Dawson will also be available for the Hammers after serving a one-game suspension in the match against Arsenal at the weekend.

