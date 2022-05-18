Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's game against Everton on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The Palace boss confirmed he would have an "in-house conversation" with Cheikhou Kouyate after the midfielder appeared to show support on social media for Senegal team-mate Idrissa Gueye's refusal to play for Paris St-Germain in a rainbow match supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

Vieira praised Blackpool teenager Jake Daniels' "courage" for coming out as gay and said the "support that he received from football and society in general has been really positive".

He said that the possibility of a top-half finish "can be a target for us" and was pleased with the performance in the weekend draw at Aston Villa.

Vieira confirmed James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins and Michael Olise will all miss the trip to Everton.

The Eagles boss described the atmosphere as "unbelievable" for Everton's past two home games.

He added that Palace have the Premier League's joint-highest number of draws this season (15) because they have "conceded too late" in some games and didn't do enough to win them.

Follow all of Wednesday's manager news conferences here