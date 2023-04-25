Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Carlos Alcaraz has been Southampton's shining light in 2023 and put on another stellar display against Arsenal on Friday.

The Argentine was cool under pressure in the opening minute, capitalising on a loose pass from Aaron Ramsdale and firing his effort past the Gunners goalkeeper before assisting Theo Walcott with a perfectly placed throughball for the Saints' second.

The 20-year-old has been someone the club have been able to count on. Unlucky not to have scored the winner against 10-man Wolves, the midfielder netted the decisive goal against Leicester City before recording his third opener of the season at Emirates Stadium.

His ability to help the team transition through the pitch and his calmness in front of goal were highlighted during his first-half performance against Arsenal, but it was still the right call to take him off.

Southampton had a lead to protect, and with both full-backs on yellow cards, defensive reinforcements were needed to stop the hosts targeting the wings.

His ability on the ball was not as necessary with the Saints sitting in a low block. Already carded, Ruben Selles did not want to risk him being sent off, as Alcaraz already has 26 yellows and two reds in his fledgling career.