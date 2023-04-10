Thierry Henry

Clubs: Arsenal (1999-2007; 2011-12)

Premier League record: 258 appearances, 175 goals, 74 assists

Thierry Henry played as a winger and even a wing-back in his early days but it was his move to Arsenal and a switch to a forward role by Arsene Wenger that would see him become one of the most prolific Premier League strikers of all time.

Henry was at his best between 2001 and 2006 when he scored at least 24 league goals in five consecutive campaigns, including 30 in the Gunners' famous 'Invincibles' season in 2003-04.

The France forward is Arsenal's all-time top scorer and is the joint record holder for most assists in a Premier League season with Kevin de Bruyne.

Robert Pires

Clubs: Arsenal (2000-2006), Aston Villa (2010-11)

Premier League record: 198 appearances, 62 goals, 41 assists

Another astute signing by Arsene Wenger, the midfielder developed into one of Arsenal's best ever players after arriving from Marseille for £6m in 2000.

At their peak, there were few better left-sided combinations than Ashley Cole, Thierry Henry and Pires, who played a particularly key role in that unbeaten 2003-04 season when he scored 14 league goals.

Pires also scored the winner for Arsenal in the 2003 FA Cup final and was included in the PFA Team of the Year from 2001 until 2004.

Patrick Vieira

Clubs: Arsenal (1996-2005), Man City (2010-11)

Premier League record: 307 appearances, 31 goals, 34 assists

Standing at 6ft 4in, Vieira was an imposing presence in the Arsenal midfield following his arrival from AC Milan in 1996.

Despite his tall stature, Vieira was a graceful player to watch, effortlessly gliding up the pitch while showing brilliant ball control.

He helped Arsenal to their two double wins in 1997-98 and 2001-02 and captained the Gunners during the unbeaten 2003-04 season.

Vieira helped Arsenal win the FA Cup in 2004-05 by scoring the decisive penalty before leaving for Juventus.

Emmanuel Petit

Clubs: Arsenal (1997-2000), Chelsea (2001-2004)

Premier League record: 140 appearances, 11 goals, 26 assists

Arsene Wenger returned to his old club Monaco to sign Emmanuel Petit for £2.5m in June 1997 and the midfielder went on to develop an impressive midfield partnership with Patrick Vieira.

The pair combined to help the Gunners win the double in Petit's first season at the club before he left for Barcelona in 2000.

Nicolas Anelka

Clubs: Arsenal (1996-98), Liverpool (2001-02), Man City (2002-05), Bolton (2006-08), Chelsea (2007-12), West Brom (2013-14)

Premier League record: 364 appearances, 125 goals, 48 assists

Nicolas Anelka joined Arsenal in 1996 as a 17-year-old from Paris St-Germain for £500,000 but took no time at all to make an impression in the Premier League and to this day he remains the fourth highest scoring teenager in the league's history with 19 goals.