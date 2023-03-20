Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Leeds' Premier League fate is in their own hands after Saturday's win over Wolves.

The win at Molineux moved Javi Gracia's side up to 14th, though they are still only two points above the bottom three.

Former Leeds keeper Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s a huge result. I was looking at their fixtures the other day and there are certain games that are going to define Leeds’ season.

"They’ve got Forest at home, Palace at home, they are away at Bournemouth and West Ham, then at home to Leicester. If anybody’s future is in their own hands, it’s Leeds.

"They have a couple of games between those, but they won’t define their season. Games like the one away at Wolves, in all honesty, you’d have taken a point.

"But you look at the teams down there and in my opinion, from Crystal Palace down, this is a relegation fight until the end of the season. Nobody is going to pull away because all the teams around each other are going to keep winning.

"All of a sudden today Leeds have picked up a result and are 14th. You look at the table and think they are clear, but actually they are two points clear of the bottom three and West Ham have a game in hand.

"It’s not going to be good for people's nerves and it’s not going to be good for people’s fingernails, but there are six to eight clubs that are really in a relegation battle."

Did you know? Leeds have won two of their four Premier League games under Gracia (D1 L1), as many victories as they managed in their previous 20 in the competition beforehand (D6 L12). Jack Harrison is enjoying life under the Spaniard as he has been directly involved in four goals (two goals, two assists) in his four league games under Gracia, just one fewer than in his previous 21 matches under Jesse Marsch and Michael Skubala this season (5).

