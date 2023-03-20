Kilmarnock 'done in' by penalty call

Sportscene pundit Richard Foster believes Kilmarnock were "done in" after not being awarded a penalty against St Johnstone.

The sides were tied at 1-1 when Andy Considine appeared to handle in the St Johnstone box, but referee Mike Graham's decision to not award a spot-kick was upheld after a lengthy delay.

"They've been done in by a terrible decision - a penalty not given, which would've given them all three points," said former St Johnstone defender Richard Foster.

"These points at this stage of the season for are massive and it could be the difference between them staying up or going down.

"These are the decisions VAR needs to get right because it's costing teams dearly."