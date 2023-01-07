Manager Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen will do "everything we can" to secure Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal if his loan is a success. (Aberdeen Evening Express - subscription required), external

Shinnie believes he has returned to Aberdeen a better player after playing alongside and then under Wayne Rooney at Derby County. The former Dons skipper says: "He was unbelievable to me, he helped me out when I needed it and was always there. He’s the kind of person you could phone up right now and he’d chat to you for an hour." (The Times - subscription required), external