Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone: What the manager said

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: "First half, we knew Aberdeen were going to have a go at us.

"We stood up to them well, we got a couple of warnings with straight balls we didn't deal with well enough.

"And second half we got better and better and started to frustrate them even more. I thought we got further up the pitch and stopped their style of play.

"Then the goalie kicks one long ball and we're 1-0 down."

On the run of four straight losses, Davidson said: "All bar the Dundee United game we've put a shift in and played some good football. We've been a goal threat, but it's disappointing how we lost the first goal.

"We dust ourselves down. We want to pick up as many points as possible to stay in the league - but we need to do it pretty quickly."