Rating: 5/10

Pedro Porro, a Spain wing-back who has excelled at Sporting Lisbon, instantly improves the weakest area of Antonio Conte’s team. Arnaut Danjuma looks far more a Conte-style player than Bryan Gil given his size and ability to beat a player.

But Spurs needed more. A top left-sided centre-back, a creative player and, sadly, a replacement for legendary goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, whose decline becomes more evident every game.

Gil and Spence will gain vital experience on loan but would it not have been wiser to do it in the Premier League? Harvey White secured a good loan to Derby, while one of the most unexpected moves was Matt Doherty having his contract mutually terminated so he join Atletico Madrid.

