Joelinton says Newcastle United must remain "humble" after moving up to second in the Premier League thanks to a resounding 3-0 win over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

The Brazilian midfielder scored the third goal as the Magpies raced into a commanding half-time lead that ensured a sixth successive top-flight victory.

"Of course, in the second half, we knew Leicester would come with more intensity and pressure on the ball," Joelinton told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It was difficult. But we are happy with the three points and another clean sheet.

"We have done very well at the start of the season so just need to continue the hard work. We have to be humble, keep our feet on the ground and work hard every day in training. We have to keep improving."