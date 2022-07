Leicester are interested in English centre-back Levi Colwill, who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield. The 19-year-old has not asked for a permanent move from Chelsea but seeks clarity on his long-term future. (CBS Sports, Twitter), external

Elsewhere, talks are ongoing between Arsenal and the representatives of Leicester's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (Football London), external

