Chelsea are close to agreeing a £55m deal with Leeds United to buy 25-year-old Brazil forward Raphinha, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Barcelona. (Guardian), external

The Blues have turned their attention to 27-year-old Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, who is also a target for Paris St-Germain, after deeming the £102m release clause of Juventus' Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22, too expensive. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea want to buy Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from Manchester City, having already opened talks about signing England forward Raheem Sterling from the Premier League champions and been linked with a move for their defender Nathan Ake. (Mail), external

