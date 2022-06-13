Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

The Haaland name returns to Manchester City. Two decades on from his dad, the club clearly had a lasting impact on the family and now the fan returns to play. He already has a feeling of “one of our own”.

Big name, big pressure and his reputation goes before him, but I have no doubt that this is a player possessing pure quality.

He’s the void City have missed over the past two seasons. A central striker figure with an accomplishing finish. Physical, tall, powerful. I cannot wait to see him in a Manchester City shirt.