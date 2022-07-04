The Nottingham Forest first team have returned to training to prepare for their first Premier League season in 22 years.

With a swathe of pre-season fixtures over the next month, what are you hoping to see from Steve Cooper's side?

Friday, 8 July - Coventry v Forest, Murcia - 18:30 BST

Tuesday, 12 July - Burton v Forest, Pirelli Stadium - 19:00 BST

Saturday, 16 July - Barnsley v Forest, Oakwell - 17:30 BST

Wednesday, 20 July - Hertha Berlin v Forest, Pirelli Stadium - 19:00 BST

Saturday, 23 July - Union Berlin v Forest, Berlin -17:00 BST

Tuesday, 26 July - Notts County v Forest, Meadow Lane - 19:45 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Forest v Valencia, Meadow Lane - 18:00 BST

Who are you most excited about seeing in action? Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

