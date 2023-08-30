John Anderson, former Magpies defender on BBC Radio Newcastle

When Anthony Gordon arrived at Newcastle, he struggled to get up to the pace of our game and the intensity we played at, and he even admitted his fitness levels weren't where they needed to be.

But he had a great European Championship with England's under-21s and is now firing on all cylinders.

There were eyebrows raised when he was substituted on Sunday because he didn't look tired - he was still full of running - and was causing Liverpool problems.

From an individual point of view, his start to the season has been great.

He was excellent against Aston Villa on the opening weekend and then excellent against Liverpool.

I've said before that he's got everything - he just needs to add more goals to his game

Well, he got one at the weekend - he had a lot of time to think about it but rolled it through the goalkeeper's legs and took it well.