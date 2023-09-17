Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to Sky Sports, on if he felt he had enough options in the team: "What the numbers say in the end is that it wasn't enough. It's always about the game. We should win 1-0, 2-0 today easily because in the first 30 minutes we had the chances. If we didn't score and didn't win the game maybe you need to say to the people that it wasn't enough."

On Mykhailo Mudryk: "He is improving. He still needs to learn in the Premier League, it's very fast. He needs to understand the game better, try to be more connected sometimes with the team. We need to give the time and tools for him to improve during the season."

On Marc Cucurella's absence: "He was ill. He arrived yesterday before training with a fever."

On the lack of numbers in the squad: "The fans are disappointed because of the situation but I am not worried about that because we really know what we are doing and when we start to have players that can be an impact from the bench and also be very competitive in every training session, with more numbers in the squad, it will be a team that will win many games."