Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland at Tynecastle

The Hearts fans will be hoping this win will act as a springboard for the team to push themselves up towards the top of the league, where they feel they should be.

The first goal changed the game, with the team visibly growing after Yutaro Oda's opener.

The home fans were also louder than they have been in recent weeks which gave the players a boost they badly needed.