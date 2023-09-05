'Saints were stifled but hard-fought point at Livingston is no bad thing'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

One week on from last-minute heartbreak on their own patch, it was the turn of the Saints to deliver a sucker punch to their hosts.

A single Stav Nahmani (or Jason Gordon, depending on who you ask) goal for the Paisley men was enough to match Celtic and remain the joint top scorers in the division.

However, the blistering early attacks and creative build-up that have defined this opening chapter of St Mirren's season were much harder to come by. A resolute and deep Livingston backline prevented service reaching a hungry Toyosi Olusanya and stifled his opportunities to use his burning pace for space in behind.

As is to be expected, a robust and well-drilled Livingston proved to be stiff opposition. Year on year, David Martindale is less and less shy in shouting about the Lions' ability to play above their budgeted station - and this season may well follow the same pattern based on the weekend's showing.

A hard-fought point wrestled from Livingston is no bad thing, and keeps the buddies closer to euro qualification than tough conversations.

Indeed, the Saints were missing club captain and reigning golden boot Mark O'Hara and presumed first-choice striker Mikael Mandron.

Add in the eventual return of long-term absentee Jonah Ayunga, and Stephen Robinson will be confident of troubling the opposition net on a more regular basis in most other fixtures this season.